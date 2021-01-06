Gonsalves re-signed Dec. 22 with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Gonsalves reportedly impressed the Red Sox at their alternate training site this summer, but it wasn't enough for him to earn a callup to the big club during the 60-game season. Despite being outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this offseason, Gonsalves elected to stick around in the organization for another year. Expect him to open the 2021 campaign in the Triple-A Worcester rotation.