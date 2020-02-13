Play

Allie signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

The contract does not include an invitation to spring training, so Allie will likely open the season at Triple-A. He posted an 8.16 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 40:31 K:BB across 32 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2019.

