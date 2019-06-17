Pearce (back) played back-to-back games for short-season Lowell over the weekend, going 1-for-6 with a double.

Pearce played all nine innings as the designated hitter Saturday followed by five innings in the field at first base Sunday. Boston is thin at first base due to injuries, so Pearce would be a welcome addition, although he's struggled to start the season. Pearce is slashing .180/.245/.258 with one home runs and nine RBI in 29 games.

