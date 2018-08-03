Pearce went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in the 15-7 blowout win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Acquired by Boston in late-June, Pearce put on an absolute clinic for the home crowd against the rival Yankees. The 35-year-old utility man now has eight homer and 28 RBI alongside a .318 batting average in 2018. He doesn't have an everyday role with the Red Sox at this point, so he doesn't have much fantasy value despite the solid numbers.