Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Could return this weekend
Pearce (calf) may be available to play this weekend when the Red Sox play the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce mashed a home run in a minor-league spring training game Monday and ran the bases as well, so he's getting close. Manager Alex Cora said there's a chance he returns from his calf injury at some point during the weekend series in Arizona.
