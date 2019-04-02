Pearce (calf) may be available to play this weekend when the Red Sox play the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pearce mashed a home run in a minor-league spring training game Monday and ran the bases as well, so he's getting close. Manager Alex Cora said there's a chance he returns from his calf injury at some point during the weekend series in Arizona.

