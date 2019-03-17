Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Dealing with lower leg injury
Pearce exited Sunday's spring game due to a lower leg injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pearce apparently suffered the injury while running to first base. The veteran seems relatively unconcerned about the issue, noting that he exited the game for precautionary reasons while adding afterwards that he's "not worried" at all about the issue. Pearce should be considered day-to-day.
