Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Dealt to Red Sox
Pearce was traded to the Red Sox on Thursday,Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jays will be getting minor league infielder Santiago Espinal, who was at High-A Salem, in the deal. As for Pearce, he adds thump off the bench for the Red Sox as well as some defensive versatility considering his experience in both corner outfield spots along with first base. His main role figures to be as a short-side-of-the-platoon behind Mitch Moreland at first base thanks to his ability to hit lefties. Pearce is hitting .306 with two home runs in 49 at-bats against southpaws this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Powers Toronto with fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Reinstated, in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Set for activation Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Two singles in rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Will face live pitching this week•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Set to start hitting•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...