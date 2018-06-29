Pearce was traded to the Red Sox on Thursday,Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays will be getting minor league infielder Santiago Espinal, who was at High-A Salem, in the deal. As for Pearce, he adds thump off the bench for the Red Sox as well as some defensive versatility considering his experience in both corner outfield spots along with first base. His main role figures to be as a short-side-of-the-platoon behind Mitch Moreland at first base thanks to his ability to hit lefties. Pearce is hitting .306 with two home runs in 49 at-bats against southpaws this season.