Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Delivers lone run
Pearce went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 1-0 win over the Tigers.
Pearce plated the game's only run in the first inning on an RBI double, scoring Andrew Benintendi. He's off to a hot start in July, hitting .423 with a home run and six RBI through eight games.
