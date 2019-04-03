Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Expected back Thursday
Pearce (calf) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce's injured-list stint was backdated to March 25, so he'll only have to miss the first week of the regular season. He should slide back into a platoon with Mitch Moreland at first base once healthy.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Could return this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Getting closer•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Scheduled for minor-league action•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Set to hit third vs. lefties•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Hoping for brief stay on IL•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: To begin year on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...