Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Expects to miss another month
Pearce (back) is expected to miss another month after injuring his knee in a recent rehab game, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pearce had been working his way back from a lower-back strain, an injury which has kept him out for over a month already, when he fell in a game and hurt his knee. He isn't expected to require surgery but isn't close to returning. He'll have to greatly improve on his .180/.245/.258 slash line once healthy if he's to play a significant role after he returns.
