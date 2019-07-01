Pearce (back) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and isn't expected to rejoin the Red Sox during the final week before the All-Star break, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

According to a source close to Pearce, the veteran first baseman's setback is related to knee pain rather than the lower-back strain that landed him on the injured list a month ago. Pearce, who had appeared in nine rehab games before sitting out Pawtucket's last three contests, is without a timeline to resume his minor-league assignment.