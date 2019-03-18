Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Feels fine day after getting hurt
Pearce (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins but said he feels fine after exiting Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Pirates with the injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pearce will likely only need a few days of rest to get over the calf injury, putting him at little risk of missing the March 28 season opener in Seattle. The reigning World Series MVP is expected to occupy the small end of a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland this season.
