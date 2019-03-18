Pearce (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins but said he feels fine after exiting Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Pirates with the injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pearce will likely only need a few days of rest to get over the calf injury, putting him at little risk of missing the March 28 season opener in Seattle. The reigning World Series MVP is expected to occupy the small end of a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...