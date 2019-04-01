Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Getting closer
Pearce (calf) will play in an extended spring training game Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
This will be the second XST game for Pearce, who got at-bats in a game Saturday. "He's moving well," Cora said. "I think he's getting closer." When Pearce is ready to come off the injured list, Sam Travis is expected to head back to Triple-A Pawtucket.
