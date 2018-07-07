Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Goes 3-for-5 against Royals
Pearce went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Red Sox to a 10-5 win over the Royals on Friday.
Pearce now has multi-hit efforts in three of the four games he's started for Boston since he was acquired from Toronto on June 29, bringing his slash line up to an impressive .309/.356/.536 through 97 at-bats. He hasn't been getting everyday playing time with Mitch Moreland in the picture, so that could continue to hamper his ability to make a consistent fantasy impact. However, it's worth keeping an eye on if Pearce can work his way into at least semi-regular playing time between his ability to play the outfield, and spell Moreland against left-handed pitching.
