Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Hits in cage
Pearce (calf) hit in the batting cage Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox had planned to have Pearce get at-bats in a minor-league game, but they apparently changed their thoughts on that. No decision has been made about his readiness for Opening Day.
