Pearce will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pearce has been the biggest beneficiary of J.D. Martinez (back/illness) sitting out the last four games, as he'll start for a third time during that stretch. He draws a favorable matchup Thursday against a southpaw (Clayton Richard), but Pearce hasn't quite looked like the lefty masher he's been in the past. In 35 plate appearances versus lefties this season, Pearce is slashing .156/.206/.188 (1 wRC+).