Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Homers again
Pearce went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Manager Alex Cora didn't have Mitch Moreland in the starting lineup against the right-handed Luis Severino, preferring to ride the hot bat of Pearce who launched three home runs Thursday. The move paid off immediately when Pearce gave Boston an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Right-hander Chance Adams scheduled to start for the Yankees on Saturday, which normally suggests the left-handed hitting Moreland would start, but Cora may want to give the hot-hitting Pearce another start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart