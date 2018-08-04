Pearce went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora didn't have Mitch Moreland in the starting lineup against the right-handed Luis Severino, preferring to ride the hot bat of Pearce who launched three home runs Thursday. The move paid off immediately when Pearce gave Boston an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Right-hander Chance Adams scheduled to start for the Yankees on Saturday, which normally suggests the left-handed hitting Moreland would start, but Cora may want to give the hot-hitting Pearce another start.

