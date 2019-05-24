Pearce went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Pearce drove in his sixth run of the season with a single in the sixth inning and added two more on a home run in the ninth. He's now pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak and will hope to finally enjoy some sustained success after a tough start to the season.