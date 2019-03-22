Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Hopeful for Opening Day
Pearce (calf) said he's "hoping" to be ready for Opening Day, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce has been nursing a calf injury recently, though it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. He was able to take live batting practice with no issues Friday and is scheduled to play in a minor-league game Saturday. If everything goes as planned, Pearce will play in the team's exhibition series against the Cubs next week in an attempt to get ready for the start of the season.
