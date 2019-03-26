Pearce (calf) is hoping to return from the injured list ahead of the team's series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, which begins April 5, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pearce is making solid progress in his return from a calf strain and believes his stay on the shelf can be a brief one (he's eligible to return April 4). The veteran has no trouble hitting but is still unable to run the bases, his last hurdle before being cleared to return.