Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Launches grand slam against Yankees
Pearce went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Yankees.
With the Red Sox already in an 8-0 hole in the sixth inning, Pearce made things a bit interesting when he touched up his former Blue Jays teammate J.A. Happ for a grand slam, his 11th homer of the year. Pearce now has a robust .279/.394/.507 slash line in 50 games for Boston, and he'll head into the postseason as a lot more than just the bench bat and platoon option at first base the Red Sox thought they were getting when they acquired him.
