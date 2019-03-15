Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Launches two homers
Pearce went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's game against the Tigers.
The two long balls were Pearce's first hits of the spring. He and Mitch Moreland will platoon at first base in 2019.
