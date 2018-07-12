Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Leaves after hit-by-pitch
Pearce (lower leg) exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays in the third inning, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Pearce was hit on the shin by a J.A. Happ offering in his first at-bat Thursday, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, the Red Sox have since replaced him with Blake Swihart at first base. Pearce should be considered day-to-day until a further update on the severity of his injury is made available.
