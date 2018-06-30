Pearce started at first base Friday and went 2-for-4 in an 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

Pearce got the start in place of Mitch Moreland against a left-hander and laced a double on the first pitch he saw from CC Sabathia. The Red Sox acquired him this week to do exactly what he did Friday -- start against left-handers and spell Moreland, who has been used extensively since the Red Sox jettisoned Hanley Ramirez. Pearce can also play the outfield and could be used in situations where manager Alex Cora wants to sit one of his two lefty-hitting outfielders, Andrew Benintendi or Jackie Bradley.