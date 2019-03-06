Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Making spring debut
Pearce (illness) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Pirates, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
Pearce's illness has kept him out of games until this point of the spring, but he will make his debut Wednesday, as expected. Pearce will play first base and hit sixth in Boston's batting order.
