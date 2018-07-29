Pearce will start at first base and hit cleanup Sunday against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pearce will draw his third start in four games, all of which have come against right-handed pitching. When he was acquired from the Blue Jays in late June, it was largely assumed Pearce would see most of his at-bats versus left-handed pitching, but platoon mate Mitch Moreland's recent knee issues have opened the door for Pearce to take on a larger role. Moreland returned to the lineup Saturday before getting a breather Sunday, so it's expected that Pearce will fade to a backup role before long.