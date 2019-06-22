Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Plays three straight days
Pearce (back) played for a third consecutive day Friday, going 0-for-4 while starting at first base for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Pearce recently had his rehab moved to Pawtucket and played first base twice sandwiched around an appearance as the designated hitter. "I actually watched the game [Thursday]," manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "He was moving well. See how he reacts to playing back-to-back games and all that stuff. So far, so good." Pearce will likely be activated before the end of the team's six-game homestand.
-
