Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Ready for debut
Pearce is starting at first base and hitting third Thursday against the A's, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
Pearce returned from the injured list Thursday and will immediately join the starting lineup with a left-hander in Brett Anderson starting for the opposition. Now that he's healthy, the veteran slugger is slated to occupy the short side of a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland.
