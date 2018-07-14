Pearce (shin) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Pearce took a pitch to the shin Thursday, but X-rays were negative and the fact that the Red Sox held off on a DL move suggests Pearce could still make an appearance before the All-Star break. The 35-year-old has handled right-handed pitching well so far this season, but chances are he will play primarily on the short side of a platoon in the second half.