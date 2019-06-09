Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Resuming baseball activities
The Red Sox cleared Pearce (back) to resume baseball activities Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Pearce had been shut down since sustaining a lower-back strain May 31, but the 36-year-old now seems ready to begin the rehab process in earnest. While Pearce should gradually ratchet up the intensity of his workouts in the days to come, Boston may not have a good feel for a potential target date for his return until he takes part in a simulated or minor-league rehab game. Pearce is expected to handle a short-side platoon role at first base, designated hitter or the corner outfield once he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.
