The Red Sox activated Pearce (calf) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pearce was on the shelf for the minimum amount of time due to the calf injury, which he picked up late in the Red Sox's Grapefruit League schedule. Now that he's healthy again, the reigning World Series MVP should step in as a short-side platoon mate with Mitch Moreland at first base.

