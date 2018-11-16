Pearce signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with Boston on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the Red Sox wanted Pearce back in the fold after he claimed World Series MVP honors for his role in the Fall Classic. Pearce was a valuable contributor for Boston ever since coming over in a trade from Toronto in late June, and finished the regular season with a slash line of 284/.378/.512 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 76 games. He figures to serve as a platoon partner to Mitch Moreland next season, so look for Pearce in the lineup when a southpaw opposes the Red Sox.

