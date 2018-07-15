Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Returns to Sunday's lineup
Pearce (shin) will serve as designated hitter and bat fifth against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Pearce returns to the lineup Sunday after missing the last two games due to a shin contusion from a hit by pitch. The 35-year-old is 9-for-20 with five RBI since his Red Sox debut at the end of June.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Remains out Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Held out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: X-rays negative, day-to-day with shin contusion•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Leaves after hit-by-pitch•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Launches fifth homer•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Three hits against Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...