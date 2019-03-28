Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Scheduled for minor-league action
Pearce (calf) is scheduled to get at-bats in a minor-league game Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce is currently on the injured list with a left calf strain. While the veteran slugger is hoping to return April 5 against the Diamondbacks, manager Alex Cora said it's still too early to know if he'll be ready at that point. Once healthy, Pearce will occupy the small end of a platoon with Mitch Moreland at first base, hitting third against left-handed pitchers.
