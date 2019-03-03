Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Set for return Wednesday
Pearce (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce has been sidelined with the illness over the last week and it was reported he may get some at-bats Sunday, but the team will instead hold off a few days. The 35-year-old has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut this year.
