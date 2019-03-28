Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Set to hit third vs. lefties
Manager Alex Cora said Pearce (calf) will hit third against lefties once he returns from the IL, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Pearce is currently on the shelf with a calf injury, though he's hoping to return April 5 against the Diamondbacks. Once healthy, the veteran slugger is expected to settle into the small end of a platoon with Mitch Moreland at first base. While that limits his opportunities, Pearce's prime placement in the lineup when playing should help make up some of the difference.
