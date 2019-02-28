Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Sidelined with illness
Pearce is dealing with an illness, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.
This explains why Pearce hasn't made his Grapefruit League debut yet. It's unclear how much longer the first baseman will be sidelined at this point.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Returns to Boston•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Takes home World Series MVP honors•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: In Friday's Game 1 lineup•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Launches grand slam against Yankees•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Smashes 10th homer•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Homers again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...