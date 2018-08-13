Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Smashes 10th homer
Pearce went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.
Pearce delivered with a solo home run over the fence in left field during the first inning of the series finale. After hitting .318 in July, Pearce is batting .273 with five home runs and nine RBI through just seven games in August, so he's off to a solid start. The 35-year-old should continue to see more playing time moving forward as long as he continues to swing a hot bat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...