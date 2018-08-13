Pearce went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.

Pearce delivered with a solo home run over the fence in left field during the first inning of the series finale. After hitting .318 in July, Pearce is batting .273 with five home runs and nine RBI through just seven games in August, so he's off to a solid start. The 35-year-old should continue to see more playing time moving forward as long as he continues to swing a hot bat.