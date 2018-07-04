Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Starting Wednesday
Pearce is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals.
This was expected after Pearce filled in for Mitch Moreland on Tuesday after he left that game due to back spasms. The right-handed hitting Pearce is 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI over three games since being acquired by Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Makes Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Dealt to Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Powers Toronto with fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Reinstated, in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Set for activation Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Two singles in rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...