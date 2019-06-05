Pearce (back) has made no progress since landing on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pearce was placed on the injured list over the weekend with a lower-back strain. While he remains without a timetable for his return, the fact that he hasn't made any tangible progress to this point suggests his stay on the shelf will last longer than the minimum 10 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories