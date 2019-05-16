Pearce has three hits in his last 36 at-bats and is batting .111 for the season.

Last year's World Series MVP has not been able to shake a slump that has lasted since Opening Day. If not for an injury to Dustin Pedroia (knee), which has Michael Chavis playing regularly at second base, Pearce's job as the right-handed hitting complement to Mitch Moreland at first base might be in jeopardy.