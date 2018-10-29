Pearce went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 5. He was named the World Series MVP for his efforts as the Red Sox took home the championship.

Pearce only started in four of the five games of the series, but made an impact in back-to-back wins Friday and Sunday with three home runs and seven RBI. Acquired from the Blue Jays in late June, Pearce proved to be a shrewd pickup while he worked in a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland. He'll hit free agency over the winter and may have raised his market value with the strong showing in the Fall Classic.