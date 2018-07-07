Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Three hits against Royals
Pearce went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Red Sox to a 10-5 win over the Royals on Friday.
Pearce now has multi-hit efforts in three of the four games he's started for Boston since he was acquired from Toronto on June 29, bringing his slash line on the year up to an impressive .309/.356/.536 through 97 at-bats. He hasn't been getting everyday playing time with Mitch Moreland in the picture, so that could hamper his ability to make a consistent fantasy impact. However, if Pearce can work his way into at least semi-regular playing time between the outfield and spelling Moreland against left-handed pitching, he could become relevant in shallower formats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Makes Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Dealt to Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Powers Toronto with fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Reinstated, in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Set for activation Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?