Pearce went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Red Sox to a 10-5 win over the Royals on Friday.

Pearce now has multi-hit efforts in three of the four games he's started for Boston since he was acquired from Toronto on June 29, bringing his slash line on the year up to an impressive .309/.356/.536 through 97 at-bats. He hasn't been getting everyday playing time with Mitch Moreland in the picture, so that could hamper his ability to make a consistent fantasy impact. However, if Pearce can work his way into at least semi-regular playing time between the outfield and spelling Moreland against left-handed pitching, he could become relevant in shallower formats.