Pearce (calf) will start the 2019 campaign on the injured list, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pearce pushed hard to be ready for Opening Day, but he simply wasn't able to get healthy in time after suffering a calf injury during spring training. Sam Travis will begin the year on the big-league roster as a result, although Pearce should return to health sometime in April. He'll head to Fort Myers in the meantime to get some at-bats, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, and could return from the injured list as early as April 4 against Oakland.