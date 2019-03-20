Red Sox's Steve Pearce: To get at-bats in minors game
Pearce (calf) will get some at-bats in a minor-league game Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pearce left Sunday's game with a calf injury. The issue doesn't seem to be a significant one, and he should still have time to get ready for Opening Day provided his return to game action is free of setbacks.
