Pearce took extra batting practice Thursday in an effort to break out of a season-opening slump, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Pearce has yet to find his timing, which may be due to a calf strain that limited his plate appearances in spring training. He's stumbled out of the gate with a .125/.176/.156 slash line, which includes just four hits (three singles, one double) and one walk in 34 plate appearances.