Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Pearce (back) is unlikely to make the trip with the Red Sox to London for the team's two-game series with the Yankees over the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Pearce hasn't experienced any reported setbacks in his recovery from a lower-back strain since beginning a minor-league rehab assignment June 14, but the Red Sox appear mindful of not rushing the 36-year-old back to the big leagues until they're confident he's 100 percent healthy. The reigning World Series MVP hasn't yet settled into a groove during the rehab assignment, going 4-for-27 with 13 strikeouts across eight games. He'll likely play at least a few more contests for Triple-A Pawtucket before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list next week.