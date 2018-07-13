Pearce is day-to-day with a shin contusion after undergoing X-rays Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox sent Pearce for X-rays after he was hit on the shin by a pitch that forced him from Thursday's matchup with the Blue Jays. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and he's only dealing with a contusion, so a return to the lineup could be in the cards as early as Friday. If the Red Sox give Pearce an extra day off, Mitch Moreland would likely take back over at first base with J.D. Martinez digging in at DH.

