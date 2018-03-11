Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Assigned to minors camp
The Red Sox reassigned Selsky to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Selsky made eight appearances with the big club in 2017 but otherwise spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he slashed .215/.270/.360 across 322 plate appearances. An assignment back to Pawtucket presumably awaits Selsky again, with any promotion the 28-year-old might receive to the majors likely coming as a result of his dependable glove rather than because of anything he offers at the dish.
