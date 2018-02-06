Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Signs minor-league deal with Red Sox
Selsky will be returning to the Red Sox on a minor-league deal, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Selsky has appeared in 32 major-league games over the past two years with Cincinnati and Boston, recording a .283/.303/.376 batting line with two home runs. He hit just .215/.270/.360 in 79 games for Triple-A Pawtucket last year. He's unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth for the Red Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Designated for assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Starting in center field Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Earns 25th roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: May return to majors•
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...