Selsky will be returning to the Red Sox on a minor-league deal, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Selsky has appeared in 32 major-league games over the past two years with Cincinnati and Boston, recording a .283/.303/.376 batting line with two home runs. He hit just .215/.270/.360 in 79 games for Triple-A Pawtucket last year. He's unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth for the Red Sox.